Covid-19 cases in Davao Region near 500

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June) – Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Davao Region have reached 488 after the Department of Health (DOH) – Davao logged 13 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the 13 new cases, the agency said five were from Davao City, four from Davao de Oro, two from Davao del Norte, and one each from Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur.

With its five new cases, Davao City now has a total of 395 confirmed positives, with 259 recoveries, and 26 recorded fatalities.

Three of its five new cases are male with ages from 35 to 46, while the two others are female aged 17 and 28.

DOH-Davao’s report, however, said that two of the male patients were symptomatic. A 46-year-old male from Barangay 19-B identified as DR-476 had the onset of symptoms on June 22, and was found to have an exposure to a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, the 43 year-old male patient from Barangay Catalunan Pequeño had the onset of symptoms. But his exposure was still classified as an “ongoing investigation”.

The three other new Covid-19 cases of Davao City were asymptomatic. The 35-year-old male patient from Calinan District identified as DR-478 was found to have a history of exposure to a confirmed case.

On the other hand, a 17-year-old female resident of Barangay San Antonio in Agdao District identified as DR-480 was found to have been exposed to the previously confirmed Covid-19 patient DR-347, a 67-year-old female who resides in the same barangay who was admitted last June 6 and discharged on June 16 after her recovery.

The other female patient who was also asymptomatic is a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Lapu-Lapu of the same district, with her history of exposure still classified as an “ongoing investigation”.

The four new cases in Davao de Oro are all males with ages between 19 and 23. Three of them are from Maco town and one is from Mabini town. They were all asymptomatic, although their histories of exposure have yet to be established.

The 9th and 10th Covid-19 cases recorded from the Island Garden City of Samal, both asymptomatic, have brought the total number of infections in Davao del Norte to 31.

The Provincial Health Office reported that one patient is a 33-year-old female (DR-485) and a 36-year-old male (DR-486) Both arrived in the province via sweeper flights from Manila to Davao City last June 19 and 16, respectively.

DOH-Davao identified the 22nd case in Davao Oriental as DR-479, a 45-year-old male resident from Barangay Central in Mati City, the lone remaining active case in the city.

Malalag town in Davao del Sur recorded a 30-year old male resident of Barangay Baybay as its first positive Covid-19 case and the 21st in the province. His exposure is classified so far as an “ongoing investigation.”

DOH-Davao also reported a total of eight new recoveries in the region, seven of which were from Davao City and one was from Davao Oriental. The region now has 311 recoveries.

Recorded deaths due to the virus remained at 31 as of June 24, the 16th consecutive day where no fatality was recorded in the region. (Warren Elijah Valdez/MindaNews)

