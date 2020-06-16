Davao and Zambo cities still on GCQ until June 30

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) — The cities of Davao and Zamboanga are on extended General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until June 30 while 31 other cities and 27 provinces in Mindanao will continue to be under Modified GCQ.

The announcement was made on Monday evening following the approval of the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the quarantine measures to be in place in areas across the country from June 16 to 30.

The regional health offices in Davao and Zamboanga reported that as of June 15, Davao City recorded 362 cases out of Davao Region’s total of 436 while Zamboanga City recorded 185 cases out of Zamboanga Peninsula’s 193 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte also approved the reinstatement of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City and placed Talisay City in Cebu province under modified enhanced community quarantine due to the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and widespread community transmission in most barangays.

Metro Manila, Ground Zero of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, remains under GCQ.

In Luzon, the areas placed under GCQ are Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Viscaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Cagayan Region; Aurora, Bataan. Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Central Luzon; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon in Calabarzon; and Oriental Mindoro.

In Visayas, GCQ has been extended in Bohol, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City Lapu-Lapu City in Central Visayas. The rest of the country remains under MGCQ until the end of this month. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

