Davao City’s ‘cash for work’ program to employ 42K displaced workers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) — The City Government of Davao will employ 42,915 workers who have been displaced due to the closure of companies affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outreak.

Mayor Sara Duterte said over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the city’s cash for work program called “Work for Davao” would employ the workers at 396 pesos a day for 10 days, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Mondays to Fridays.

The program will start on June 22 and end on December 7, 2020.

Jobs include clean-up for two weeks for Brigada Eskwela in preparation for face-to-face classes, if it resumes; canal clean-up; Davao-Bay clean-up; Dengue Awareness 4S Campaign (Search, Secure, Seek, and Support); Purok Clean Up within their communities; daily cleaning and disinfection of public parks, public markets, public health centers, and district offices local government.

“This ‘Work For Davao is an emergency employment or cash for work for the people who have been retrenched or laid off by the companies that closed down,” she said.

She said the “Work For Davao” program has been allocated the budget of P159.944 million.

Aside from “cash for work,” Duterte said the local government would also roll out “Eskwela Davao,” an educational assistance program for the children of workers who are currently employed but salaries have been reduced by a skeleton workforce arrangement in their offices.

Families with children in grade school and high school can avail of the educational assistance at 1,500 pesos for 6,000 elementary students, 3,000 for 6,000 high school students and 3,000 for 10,000 senior high school students.

How to avail? Parents can contact Norman Balaoro, spokesperson of Eskwela Davao at 0999916903, 09235851995, and 09771938176.

For “Work for Davao,” a downloadable application form can be accessed on www.facebook.com/workdfordavao or applicants may email [email protected]

Duterte said the funds for both programs are sourced from the budget intended for the non-infrastructure project proposed last year. She said the Department of Budget and Management downloaded the funds to the city government very recently. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

