Davao to require bike registration

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 June) – The City Traffic and Transportation Management Office (CTTMO) is planning to require the registration of bicycles once the bicycle lanes become usable.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said over Davao City Disaster Radio on Thursday that the annual registration fee would be P150 per unit.

He said the registration will enable the CTTMO to trace the bicycle owners.

“In case there are untoward incidents, we can easily trace them as we do with utility vehicles,” he said.

To be registered, the bicycles must have safety measure equipment such as side mirrors, lights, and bells.

“Of course, the wearing of helmet is also mandatory for them (bike owners),” Abude added.

So far, over 200 bicycles have been registered with the CTTMO.

Abude, however, said he could not give an estimate of the total number of bicycles being used in the city.

He said they have identified the areas for the bike lanes around the city.

He said the marking of the bike lanes will take 15 to 20 days to complete if the weather is fine. (Warren Elijah Valdez/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments