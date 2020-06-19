DILG endorses P488.9-M road projects in Region 12

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has endorsed for funding some P488.9 million worth of road projects in Region 12 or Soccsksargen under the 2020 Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces (CMGP).

Josephine Leysa, DILG-Region 12 director, said Friday a total of 13 road concreting and upgrading projects have been approved for implementation in the region based on a report from the agency’s Office of Project Development Services (OPDS).

She said the road projects, which were already transmitted to the Department of Budget and Management for the release of the funds, have a combined length of 29.365 kilometers.

“Four projects each will be implemented in the provinces of South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, three in Sarangani and two in North Cotabato,” she said in a report.

Leysa said the 13 projects were endorsed by the agency after the proponent provinces “satisfactorily complied” with the requirements set in the special provisions of the 2020 General Appropriations Act.

She said the CMGP funding was included in the Local Government Support Fund of the DILG.

Based on a letter signed by DILG-OPDS director Rolyn Zambales, she said Soccsksargen was the first region that complied with the program’s requirements.

The approved projects in South Cotabato were the upgrading of junction national highway-San Vicente-Malaya-Lamkot road in Banga town; upgrading of Tampakan-Maltana-Cebuano and Tampakan-Sta. Cruz-Topland boundary roads in Tampakan; and, upgrading of the Centrala-Naci-Lambontong road in Surallah.

In Sultan Kudarat, approved were the concreting of national highway junction Ala-Salabaca-New Panay Road in Esperanza; concreting of Bambad-Kudanding-Sampao road (Arsenio portion) Phase II in Bambad, Isulan; concreting of Gansing-Katiko road in President Quirino; and concreting of national highway junction Matiompong-Lambayong Road (Katitisan-Matiompong section) in Barangay Katitisan, Lambayong.

The three road projects in Sarangani were the concreting of national highway junction Malbang-Boundary Tboli provincial road phase II in Maasim; concreting of national highway junction Lun Padidu-Daan Suyan-Upper Suyan provincial road phase IV in Malapatan; and, concreting of national highway junction Maribulan-Alegria provincial road in Alabel.

Approved for North Cotabato were the concreting of Carmen-Maridagao road in Carmen and Mateo-Linangkob-San Roque road in Kidapawan City.

Leysa advised the four local governments to check with the Bureau of Treasury for the issuance of the Notice of Authority to Debit Account Issued. (MindaNews)

