Lanao del Sur now has 69 COVID-19 cases

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews s/ 23 June) – Lanao del Sur now has 69 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as 12 more among returning residents were found to be positive as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Bangsamoro parliament member and Lanao del Sur Anti-COVID 19 Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Zia Alonto Adiong said the returning residents tested positive of COVID-19 using the Xpert Xpress process over the weekend.

Adiong said the total 69 active cases include the nine old cases, which have not yet been cleared by local health officials.

He said this is the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since returning residents started arriving this month.

Governor Mamintal Adiong has joined other local executives in calling for the national government to put a stop on the national government’s Hatid Probinsya program.

National Task Force on COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said they will “temporarily regulate” the program after receiving numerous complaints from governors and mayors.

Shiela Ganda, of the Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency Task Force, said there is a huge drop in the new arrivals from the 200 to 300 returning residents a day last weekend.

“Last Monday we have only 79 arrivals. Today only 39 returning residents have arrived,” she pointed out.

Ganda said Galvez’s order may have some effect on the status of returning residents. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

