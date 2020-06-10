Majority of COVID-19 cases in Davao Region asymptomatic

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June) – The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao Region said at least 80 of the 119 active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, who are currently confined in various government isolation facilities, are asymptomatic or showing no signs of the infection.

During a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, DOH-Davao assistant regional director Lenny Joy Rivera said that 32 active COVID-19 cases are showing mild symptoms, four severe, and three critical as of June 8.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), majority of the transmissions are through patients with symptoms but the actual rates of the asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 have yet to be known.

Rivera said the local government units continue to monitor the condition of the patients who have recovered from the infection and subject them to follow-up checkups.

She said the LGUs are encouraged to enforce the precautionary measures even as the patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection, but urged the recovered patients to report immediately to health authorities if they experience recurrence of the symptoms.

Dr. Ricardo Audan, chief of clinics and health emergency of Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), said the asymptomatic patients are confined in other extended isolation facilities of the SPMC since the government hospital, the only referral hospital for COVID-19 in the city, takes in severe to critical cases. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

