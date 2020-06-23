Mayor Sara: Save your money for essentials, not for alcoholic drinks

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 June) – Mayor Sara Duterte told Dabawenyos to save their income for essentials instead of buying alcoholic beverages in the time of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

During her interview over Davao City Disaster Radio 87.5, Duterte, who was apparently irked after hearing from alcoholic drinkers who are demanding that the liquor ban be lifted, said she would not be lifting it, which was enforced since April 6 as part of the measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Do not ask me about the liquor ban because you must save your money during this difficult period. Do not use it to buy alcoholic drinks because you are only wasting your money,” she said.

The mayor told the Dabawenyos to save their income to pay for the water and electricity bills, school supplies for their children, and food for their families.

“We have a quarantine so you need to control the movement of the people,” she said.

Last month, Duterte said the local government extended the liquor ban since there had been confirmed COVID-19-positive patients who had acquired the infection during drinking sessions.

“It would have been okay only if those people who are complaining have self-discipline, and they will not drink with other people but, unfortunately, we have a few cases in Agdao whose patient history indicated they had a drinking session on these dates. So we are now looking for those people whom they had a drinking session with because we need to screen, test, and put them in quarantine,” she said at that time.

As of June 22, Department of Health-Davao reported 474 COVID-19 cases in the region: 389 in Davao City, 29 in Davao del Norte, 20 in Davao del Sur, 11 in Davao de Oro, 21 in Davao Oriental, and 4 in Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

