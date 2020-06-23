Mayor’s car hit in Maguindanao roadside bombing

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 23 June) – A town mayor in Maguindanao cheated death after unidentified suspects set off a roadside bomb in the municipality of South Upi Monday afternoon.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said his black Mitsubishi pick-up sustained minor damage after a powerful improvised bomb went off 3:35 p.m. at the back of the town hall.

In a phone conversation, Insular said he was from Cotabato City and had just arrived in South Upi.

“The attackers thought I was still in the car, but actually I decided to stay home and let my driver proceed to the office.” Insular said.

The driver escaped unhurt even though shrapnel hit the wind shield of the car.

Insular believed he was the target of the bomb attack, the second since he was elected town mayor in 2016.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Lt. Nur Jhasier Sali, chief of South Upi police.

South Upi, an upland town in Maguindanao, is situated near the border with Sultan Kudarat province and site of hostilities among claimants of vast tract of lands.

Since last week until Monday, the town has been restless due to the clashes among an armed Moro group, Teduray-Lambangian tribe, and groups of Ilonggo settlers due to land conflict. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

