Non-contact sports allowed in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 June) – Mayor Sara Duterte said the local government has allowed the conduct of non-contact sports and other forms of exercises in the city which is now under a general community quarantine.

In a live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday, Duterte cited as basis Section 4(13) of the Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of the Community Quarantine in the Philippines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force For the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

She said the guidelines permitted walking/ jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, equestrian, badminton and skateboarding, among others.

She said those below 21 years old, above 60 years old, pregnant women, and individuals with immunodeficiency, co-morbidities and other health risks may engage in non-contact sports.

The guidelines also required to wear masks, observe physical distancing protocols, and not to share equipment. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

