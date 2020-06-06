Region 12 records 28th confirmed COVID-19 case

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 06 June) – Another student in Region 12 who was rescued in Cebu tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health – Center for Health Development in the region said.

The patient resides in General Santos City and was among those stranded in Cebu when the area was placed under community quarantine.

The patient was in stable condition and placed in a quarantine facility in General Santos City, the agency said.

As of June 6, the region has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 18 recoveries, one death, and seven still awaiting results for their second swab tests.

Meanwhile, a two-month old baby in Region 12 who was suspected of COVID-19 infection died of acute respiratory distress syndrome or prematurity, DOH-12 said.

His specimen tested negative of the virus, it added.

North Cotabato, one of the provinces of Region 12, is now considered virus-free after two of its remaining cases recovered this week.

One is a 19-year old male student from M’lang town and the other is a construction worker from Banisilan town, the Inter-Agency Task Force said. (Malu Cadeliña-Manar/MindaNews)



