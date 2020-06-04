Region 12’s COVID-19 cases: 27

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 June) — Three more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) as of June 3, bringing to 27 the total number of cases in the region, the Department of Health’s Center for Health Development 12, said.

Data showed the new cases were all females, two of them from South Cotabato and the other a returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who hails from Sultan Kudarat.

One is a 24-year old female from South Cotabato who has travel history in Cebu and arrived in her province on May 31.

The second is a 34-year old female from South Cotabato with travel history in Metro Manila.

The third case is a 27-year old returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) with travel history in Saudi Arabia, Metro Manila, and Davao City. She arrived in the province on the last week of May, the CHD said.

All three are in stable condition, according to Arjohn Gangoso, spokesperson for DOH-12.

Gangoso said the third case tested negative in her first swab test.

But days after, while under 14-day mandatory quarantine in her hometown, she manifested flu-like symptoms.

Gangoso said the Municipal Health Office in Sultan Kudarat took another specimen from the OFW and the results turned out to be positive.

The test results were released by the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center. (Malu Cadelina – Manar / MindaNews)

