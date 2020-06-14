Year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 case in Northern Mindanao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) — A year-old girl is the youngest COVID-19 case in Northern Mindanao after she and her father tested positive of the coronavirus last Saturday.

Gingoog City Mayor Erick Canosa said the baby’s father, a 30-year-old construction worker from Tondo, Manila, arrived with his wife and baby at the port of Cagayan de Oro on June 10.

Canosa said the wife tested negative

He said the father and child tested positive based on the Xpert Express PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

Canosa said the father and child are now under isolation in a medical facility in Gingoog City.

The mayor appealed to Gingoog residents to show compassion for the father and daughter who arrived on board a 2GO vessel under the “Balik-Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-asa “ Program of the national government.

The Department of Health’s Center for Health Development in Northern Mindanao reported 47 COVID-19 cases as of 3 p.m. on June 13, including nine deaths; 1,255 cumulative number of suspects, 135 of whom are admitted in hospitals and quarantine facilities; and six probable cases – three from Cagayan de Oro and one each from Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte.

The DOH data showed zero confirmed case for Misamis Oriental. Gingoog is part of Misamis Oriental. It is likely the father and daughter cases were listed under “ROF/LSI” or Returning Overseas Filipinos and Locally Stranded Individuals. The DOH data showed a total of 20 out of the region’s 47 cases. Out of the 20, five are still admitted, 11 are outpatients and four have recovered. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

