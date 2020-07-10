10 returning residents test positive for virus in CdeO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 10 July) — Ten more returning overseas workers and residents tested positive for COVID-19 here, the biggest spike in one day.

The surge in cases came a day after local health authorities shifted the fight against the virus to Laguindingan Airport in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental and Macabalan Port where almost a hundred returning overseas workers and stranded residents arrive every day.

City Health Office epidemiologist Dr. Jose Retuya said except for a 35-year-old male, all the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Retuya said the 35-year-old male who just returned from Bulacan, complained of sore throat and coughs.

He said all of them arrived in Laguindingan Airport last week and were taken immediately to the isolation unit to start their 14-day quarantine.

The 10 new cases brought the number of COVID-19 cases in the city since March this year to 89.

A total of 66 returning overseas workers and residents have been found infected with the virus since the government launched its “Hatid-Probinsiya Program” last May.

Mayor Oscar Moreno ordered the deployment of more health workers to Laguindingan Airport and Macabalan Port as the city shifted the battle to contain the virus to these ports of entries.

Most residents of Northern Mindanao and Lanao del Sur travel to areas outside Mindanao via these two ports. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Comments

comments