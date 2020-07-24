285 loose firearms seized in Region 12

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 24 July) – At least 285 loose or unlicensed firearms recovered from different provinces in Region 12 were turned over Thursday to the police regional headquarters in General Santos City, a police official said.

Police regional director BGen Michael Dubria said this came after they intensified their region-wide campaign Oplan Katok, where police personnel literally knocked on the doors of individuals believed to be keeping the firearms.

He said they will destroy the firearms to prevent them from being used for other purposes.

Of the 285 seized firearms, 77 were recovered from the New People’s Army (NPA) and other “terror groups,” police said.

One hundred fifty-seven of the loose firearms were turned over by the Cotabato Police Provincial Office, provincial police director Col. Henry Villar said.

Of the number, 27 were recovered from the NPAs, 11 were unlicensed, and the rest were voluntarily surrendered by gun holders to different police units in North Cotabato.

South Cotabato police turned over 76 loose firearms, 48 of which were seized from the communist rebels, 11 were unregistered, and the rest had expired licenses.

At least 33 unlicensed guns came from Sultan Kudarat, two of which were recovered from the NPA, four were voluntarily surrendered, 17 were unregistered and the rest had expired licenses.

Sarangani police turned over 19 loose firearms voluntarily surrendered by gun holders. (Malu Cadeliña Manar/MindaNews)

