3-year old boy from Malabang, Lanao del Sur dies of COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 19 July) — A three-year-old boy from Malabang, Lanao del Sur died at a hospital in Cotabato City Saturday, becoming the 4th fatality of COVID-19 in the province.

Bangsamoro Minister for Interior and Local Government Naguib Sinarimbo said the child was already sick when he was admitted to the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City last Friday.

“The doctors in Malabang could not make out his symptoms so they sent the boy here in Cotabato City,” he said.

Sinarimbo said the boy tested positive of the virus through Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT -PCR) test.

Shiela Ganda, Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency COVID-19 Task Force focal person said the boy is the fourth person from Lanao del Sur who died of coronavirus. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

