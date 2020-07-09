9 detained policemen in Jolo shooting await crime lab results, NBI probe

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 1 July) – Disarmed and detained in the barracks of the Provincial Police Office of Sulu in Jolo, the nine policemen involved in the mid-afternoon Monday shooting of two Army officers and two soldiers from the Intelligence Service Unit-9 are soon to face investigation with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) following the release of the results from the Police Crime Laboratory.

Firearms from the nine cops have been confiscated and submitted to the said laboratory.

Killed on the spot were Maj. Marvin Indammog, commander of the Army Intelligence Supervisory Unit 9; his deputy, Capt. Irwin Managuelod; Sgt. Eric Velasco; and Corporal Abdal Asula.

The police suspects now detained are Patrolmen Mohammad Nur Pasan, Alkaladz Mandangan and Rajiv Putalan; Corporal Sulki Andaki; Staff Sergeants Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Iskandar Susulan and Ernisar Sappal; Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar Padjiri; and Master Sergeant Hannie Badirri.

“The policemen from the Jolo Municipal Station are part of the Alert Team. They respond to incidents while on duty or on any incident that require police assistance,” Col. Michael Bawayan Jr., provincial police chief, told MindaNews in a phone interview.

“Depending on the results of the investigation, they may either stay on as policemen or be relieved. It depends on the results of the investigation by the NBI, which will also count on the results of the crime lab on their firearms that they have turned over,” Bawayan said.

Bawayan admitted that others might be wanting blood in exchange, but he stressed that the Sulu provincial police is a partner of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in joint counterterrorism efforts through the Joint Task Force Sulu. He pointed out that Monday’s incident involved only the capital town’s police team. (Frencie Carreon, MindaNews)

