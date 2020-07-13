Bukidnon tallies 54 COVID-19 cases

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 13 July) – Bukidnon province has recorded 54 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, as eight more persons tested positive for the virus, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) said.

The PHO said all new cases were “imported,” referring to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).

Malaybalay City accounted for most of the confirmed cases with 15, followed by neighboring Valencia City with 8.

The following towns also recorded confirmed cases: Don Carlos, 7; Quezon, 6; Kadingilan and Pangantukan with 4 cases each; Manolo Fortich, 3; Maramag and San Fernando with 2 cases each; Sumilao, Libona and Lantapan with 1 case each.

Nine of the 54 confirmed cases had recovered so far. Forty-two of the remaining 45 active cases were out-patients and only three were admitted, the PHO said.

In an interview the other week over dxDB-Malaybalay, provincial board member Nemesio Beltran Jr. said the board had passed a resolution asking the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to put a moratorium on the return of LSIs and ROFs to Bukidnon.

Beltran said the resolution came after they noted that most of the cases were LSIs and ROFs.

He said they are not opposing the return of stranded residents but were just asking for an improvement in the health protocols being followed.

He cited that some of those who tested negative prior to their travel home turned out positive after undergoing tests upon their arrival.

