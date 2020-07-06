COVID-19 cases in Lanao Sur surge to 110

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 6 July) – Lanao del Sur recorded 110 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Monday, July 6, the Provincial Interagency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 said.

Sheila Devnani Ganda, focal person of the Sub-Task Force on the Management of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), said that of the figure, 101 are new cases involving returning residents who went home following the lifting of local travel restrictions.

The new cases were confirmed using the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing, she said.

Of the 101 new COVID-19 cases, 74 have recovered so far while the rest are confined at the Provincial Ligtas COVID-19 isolation facility in Marawi City, Ganda said.

She noted that there is still no local transmission of the virus in Lanao del Sur to date.

As of July 6, 4,604 LSIs and ROFs arrived in the province from Manila and Cebu City, the highest in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Ganda said.

Ganda attributed the province’s high recovery rate for COVID-19 treatment to Gov. Mamintal Adiong’s directive to the provincial IATF to strictly adhere to established health protocols and procedures in the management of LSIs and ROFs.

Adiong said that COVID-19 testing and treatment for their constituents are for free.

Recently, the Department of Health (DOH) recognized the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City as an accredited COVID-19 RT-PCR testing laboratory.

Adiong urged residents to cooperate and follow the health protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In Lanao del Norte, Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo said they are awaiting the approval of the DOH for their proposed COVID-19 testing laboratory.

As of July 4, the Incident Monitoring Team of Lanao del Norte recorded 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases mostly involving LSIs and ROFs, of which 37 are active cases.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments