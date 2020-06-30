Davao and Zamboanga cities now under MGCQ

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 July) – President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the cities of Davao and Zamboanga, which have the highest COVID-19 cases in Mindanao, under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) from July 1 to 15 while two other cities and 12 provinces in Mindanao are on extended MGCQ.

The rest of Mindanao will be under what Health Secretary Francisco Duque described as “low risk-MGCQ” during the same period.

Duque made the announcement of the new quarantine classifications at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities were placed under General Community Quarantine on May 16 to 30 but while the rest had shifted to MGCQ effective June 1, the cities of Davao and Zamboanga were on extended GCQ until June 30.

On extended MGCQ until July 15 are Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro in the Region 11 (Davao region); Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12 (Soccsksargen); Agusan del Norte and Butuan City in Caraga region; and Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to Department of Health-Davao as of June 30, Davao Region reported 534 COVID-19 cases with 416 in Davao City, 43in Davao del Norte, 21 in Davao del Sur, 26 in Davao de Oro, 24 in Davao Oriental, and four Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

