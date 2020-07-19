Despite moratorium, LSIs and ROFs continue to arrive in Lanao del Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 19 July) — The arrival of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning oversease Filipinos (ROFs) in the province of Lanao del Sur has not stopped, despite the moratorium returning to Lanao del Sur has not stopped, despite the 15-day moratorium.

Shela Ganda, Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency COVID-19 Task Force focal person, said the arrivals “did not stop and every day we saw more residents arriving in Laguindingan Airport and ports of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro.”

She said some 1, 441 residents arrived between July 6 to 15 which fell within the moratorium period.

Ganda said six new positive COVID-19 cases of returning residents were reported as of July 19 bringing the total number of cases in the province to 158.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chair of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, had earlier approved the request of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. for a 15-day moratorium as the health workers in the province could no longer cope with the arrivals.

Lorenzana approved a moratorium from July 1 to 15 in a letter dated July 1 but received by the provincial government only on July 6. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

