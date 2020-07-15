DPWH-11 opens newly constructed flyover in Panabo City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Davao Region (DPWH-11) said the 800-meter flyover project in Panabo City, Davao del Norte will be opened to vehicles starting Thursday, six months after it was completed, to ease traffic congestion in the city.

DPWH-11 public affairs and information officer Dean Ortiz said in an interview on Monday that the flyover project was pursued in Panabo after the local government noticed that there was a rising traffic volume of vehicles plying the Daang Maharlika Highway during peak hours, resulting in heavy congestion.

The construction of the P89.9-million flyover project, funded by a grant from the French government, started in November 2018 and completed in January 2020, according to Ortiz.

He added that the construction was implemented in two phases – the first phase included laying the bridge substructures, road widening, and drainage components by the agency’s district engineering office in the province; while the second phase included the construction of the bridge undertaken by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster.

Ortiz said the flyover is a double lane modular steel bridge, with five spans and four piers with a total length of 195.591 meters and 300-meter approaches on each abutment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

