DPWH-11 opens newly constructed flyover in Panabo City

By
Antonio L. Colina IV
-

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Davao Region (DPWH-11) said the 800-meter flyover project in Panabo City, Davao del Norte will be opened to vehicles starting Thursday, six months after it was completed, to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The flyover in Panabo City. Photo courtesy of DPWH-Davao

DPWH-11 public affairs and information officer Dean Ortiz said in an interview on Monday that the flyover project was pursued in Panabo after the local government noticed that there was a rising traffic volume of vehicles plying the Daang Maharlika Highway during peak hours, resulting in heavy congestion.

The construction of the P89.9-million flyover project, funded by a grant from the French government, started in November 2018 and completed in January 2020, according to Ortiz.

He added that the construction was implemented in two phases – the first phase included laying the bridge substructures, road widening, and drainage components by the agency’s district engineering office in the province; while the second phase included the construction of the bridge undertaken by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster.

Ortiz said the flyover is a double lane modular steel bridge, with five spans and four piers with a total length of 195.591 meters and 300-meter approaches on each abutment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

