Indonesian top university looking for Filipino scholars

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – The Indonesian Consulate Davao announced that the state-owned University of Airlangga based in Surabaya, East Java encourages Filipino students and professionals to apply in the special e-learning scholarship program designed for learning Bahasa and the culture of Indonesia.

Geovani Mocodompis, the consulate’s Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs staff, said in an interview on Tuesday that the University of Airlangga, one of its top universities and the second oldest in Indonesia, would sponsor the scholarship for 20 international students for this program that would commence from September to December this year.

A new offering of the University of Airlangga, Mocodompis added that the scholarship program, designed for academic and cultural purposes, will immerse the scholars “in the International environment despite the challenging circumstances amidst COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said the university will choose the successful program applicants, which covers the full tuition. A certificate of attendance and academic transcript will be provided to students at the end of the scholarship.

The “Learning Indonesian Language at Universitas Airlangga (LINGUA) 2020” is a new program, dedicated to every international student wishing to expand their knowledge and enhance their abilities in learning the Indonesian language as well as learning more about Indonesia and its diverse culture using modern technologies, according to a briefer released by the consulate.

It added that the participants are expected to improve and develop their practical life-skills concerning language and cultural understanding.

The application is ongoing and will close on August 8, 2020.

The briefer said undergraduate or postgraduate students may be admitted to the program, provided that they have completed at least two semesters at any university in the Philippines; able to meet the minimum standards of English language proficiency by taking and achieving a specific result in an English language test, unless exemptions apply; provide International English Language Testing System (IELTS) result, overall score of 5 or above, or Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), minimum 500 (paper-based), 70 (internet-based); essay about the purpose of study in English or Bahasa maximum 500 words; and for those who are currently enrolled with English as a medium of instruction, applicants must submit official documents to support.

Students may send their inquiries to [email protected] or apply at bit.ly/ELINGUA2020

The governments of the Philippines and Indonesia have a 71-year long diplomatic ties, formally established in 1949, with areas of bilateral cooperation focusing on trade, culture, tourism, transportation, security, and education, among others. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

