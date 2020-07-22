KAPA office in Sarangani province ransacked

ALABEL, Sarangani (MindaNews / 22 July) – About 50 persons ransacked the KAPA Community Ministry International office here early morning Wednesday and took whatever they could from the compound.

Johnny Coral, one of the two caretakers of the KAPA office, said they could do nothing when the crowd stormed the office. “We were overpowered,” he told MindaNews.

The sprawling compound here has only two caretakers since it was closed last year after President Rodrigo Duterte described the scheme as a scam and ordered pastor Joel Apolinario, KAPA founder and president, arrested.

Policemen came later to secure the place as the ransacking crowd has already disappeared by the time MindaNews arrived at the KAPA office by 9 a.m.

Coral said the ransackers took still uninstalled toilet bowls, drawers, flower pots and other items.

A tricycle loaded with ransacked items, mostly drawers, was left behind by its owner when police came, he added.

The ransack came a day after Apolinario and 23 of his followers were arrested during a raid in the municipality of Lingig, Surigao del Sur, wherein one of his followers was killed and another was injured.

PNP Caraga spokesperson Major Renel Serrano said a team of police and Army operatives raided the hideout of Apolinario in a resort in Barangay Handayaman in Lingig at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and engaged the KAPA members in a shootout.

Police said they seized a cache of various high-powered firearms.

Serrano said Apolinario was brought to the PNP-Caraga regional office in Camp Col. Rafael Rodriguez in Butuan City after he was arrested. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Comments

comments