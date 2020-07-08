Kidapawan COVID-19 survivor delivers healthy baby

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 8 July) – A coronavirus disease (Covid-19) survivor delivered on Monday a healthy three-kilogram baby at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital (CPH) here.

The 28-year-old mother appeared healthy after her bout with the disease last May, according to Dr. Philbert Malaluan, second district board member of Cotabato province, who visited the survivor at the hospital on Monday. With the board member during the visit were the staff of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

The young mother was the second resident of Kidapawan who was diagnosed to have been infected by the coronavirus after her exposure to her husband, an overseas Filipino worker, when she visited him in the Middle East late last March.

She works as a nurse in one of the private hospitals here.

The mother is being taken care of by Dr. Josie Ofelia Lim-Tuburan, an obstetrician-gynecologist; Dr. Neil Humprey Laquihon, COVID-19 provincial medical coordinator; and Dr. Alex Cabrera, chief of hospital of the CPH.

Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco sent gifts both to the mother and the child to ensure their comfortable stay in the hospital.

Mother and child were placed in a private room near the hospital’s quarantine facilities.

Malaluan said swab sample was taken from the baby girl for her Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test on COVID-19.

“Although this is not part of the health protocol of the Department of Health, but still, we got a sample from the baby to really make sure if she carries the virus or has developed an immunity against it,” he explained. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)



