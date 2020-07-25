Kidapawan’s 1st  COVId-19 treatment facility now open 24/7

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) – The city’s temporary treatment and monitoring facility (TTMF) for COVID-19 patients has been given the nod by the Regulations, Licensing, and Enforcement Division (RLED) of the Department of Health in Region 12 and is now open 24/7.

In its public service announcement posted on its official Facebook page, the City Information Office said the treatment facility, inaugurated on July 20, will cater to mild suspect, probable, and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Once there is a surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, the facility can accommodate up to 36 patients,” said lawyer Jose Evangelista, chief of the City Information Office.

Formerly the Kidapawan City Hospital, the TTMF has five isolation rooms for suspect and probable COVID-19 cases and two ward rooms with 17 beds for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Each of the five isolation rooms has its own dedicated patient monitor, nebulizer, suction apparatus, comfort room, aircon, close circuit TV, wifi, hygiene kits, TV, intercom, and water dispenser.

Dr. Hamir Hechanova, chief of the TTMF, said the pandemic has “changed the world we’re living in but it also gave us an opportunity to display our innovativeness and adaptability.”

The facility now serves four probable COVID-19 patients awaiting results of their Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction tests. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

