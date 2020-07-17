La Niña may occur in late 2020 – Pagasa

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 17 July) – There is more than 50-percent chance that a weak La Niña may develop either in late October or November this year, which may last through the first quarter of 2021, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

Pagasa said the projection was based on its continuous monitoring of current conditions and model forecasts since March.

The state-run weather agency however said cool El Nino Southern Oscillation-neutral conditions are still present in the tropical Pacific.

“With this development, above normal rainfall conditions are expected over some parts of the country in the coming several months,” it said.

Pagasa advised all concerned agencies to prepare for floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

La Nina is characterized by unusually cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. (MindaNews)

