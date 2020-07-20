Mayor Duterte to ask CAAP for leeway on RT-PCR testing

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 July) — The Davao City government will ask the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for more leeway on the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results required from passengers bound for Davao City, Mayor Sara Duterte said Monday.

In a live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), the mayor said she will write the CAAP to accept negative RT-PCR results from passengers going to the city issued 72 hours prior to departure.

Currently, CAAP honors negative RT-PCR results issued 48 hours prior to departure to this city, she said.

Duterte’s proposal to CAAP came four days after the agency gave the city the green light to require all Davao-bound passengers to present negative RT-PCR results released not more than 48 hours upon check-in at the airport of origin effective July 20.

Duterte said the local government is hoping for a readjustment after receiving several complaints from returning passengers on the rigidity of the latest requirement.

Plane passengers bound for the city should be given more leeway to have themselves tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), she added.

Duterte said that security and health measures in all entry and exit points of the city have been strengthened to help contain the spread of the virus.

She said the Task Force Davao has coordinated with the City Health Office on how to handle passengers who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

As of July 19, Department of Health-Davao reported 964 COVID-19 cases, with 43 deaths and 529 recoveries.

Of the total cases, 686 are in Davao City, 90 in Davao del Norte, 35 in Davao del Sur, 67 in Davao de Oro, 75 in Davao Oriental, and 11 in Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

