Police nabs pusher selling cocaine in Siargao

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 5 July) – Police arrested a suspect for selling cocaine in this municipality, while another was also arrested allegedly for obstruction of justice in connection with the drug raid late Monday night.

Police identified the suspect as Karl Remlie Subayno, 33, from Surigao City but frequents in this surfing capital.

Subayno, in an interview with MindaNews, vehemently denied owning the suspected cocaine.

Police got an elongated sachet containing suspected cocaine worth of P10,000 from the suspect, the P1,000 marked money, and P10,000 in fake money used as “boodle” to buy the illegal substance, according to Capt. Wise Vincent Panuelos, chief of General Luna Police Station. Also found in his possession was P4,845.

Police also arrested a certain Eugen Anthony Aurilio Quinones who was implicated with Subayno’s arrest.

Panuelos said that Quinones took the money from the suspect’s possession during the buy-bust operation and will thus be charged for obstruction of justice.

Subayno, police said, possesses several foreign passports from individuals who ask him to extend their visa.

Subayno admitted he left more passports at the Bureau of Immigration in Surigao City. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

