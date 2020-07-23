Tagum flyover to open in 2021

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) — The P2.7-billion Tagum City Flyover project, the biggest of its kind in Mindanao, is already 84.23-percent completed, and will be opened to vehicles by last quarter of 2021, an official said Thursday.

Dean Ortiz, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao public affairs and information officer said in an interview that the 1.6-kilometer flyover is now on its final phase of implementation.

He said construction works on the flyover are currently concentrated on the “superstructures” such as the pouring of deck slabs after completing the installation of all girders along Crossing Makulay, the major intersection in Tagum, last June 6.

The construction of the flyover began in 2017, he said.

He added that 25 piers had already been erected as of June 30.

“All 208 girders have been installed with only 11 deck slabs awaiting pouring, with road and drainage improvement works being simultaneously implemented beneath it,” he said.

He said bridge approaches would be constructed next year to be funded using the last budget tranche worth P120 million.

He said the flyover would help address the future traffic woes of Tagum, with an estimated population of over 260,000 according to the 2015 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“As the capital city of the province of Davao del Norte, it is fast becoming a center for economic growth as investors are flocking the city due to the great investment opportunities it offers,” Ortiz said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Comments

comments