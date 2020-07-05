Tawi-tawi records 1st COVID-19 case

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MIndaNews / 06 July) — Tawi-tawi on Sunday recorded its first COVID-19 case, a 44-year old police officer from the provincial capital of Bongao, described by the Tawi-Tawi Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as LSI (locally stranded individual) with travel history in San Isidro Quezon City.

TWT001, however, also traveled to Zamboanga City and Basilan before returning to Tawi-tawi, arriving at the port of Bongao on June 30.

The IATF did not indicate the dates of his arrival in Zamboanga from Quezon City, his travel to Basilan and return to Zamboanga and his departure for Tawi-tawi.

The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said TWT001 is asymptomatic and is “on strict isolation at quarantine facility.”

The Bangsamoro region has a total of 171 COVID-19 cases as of July 5: 111 in Lanao del Sur, 28 in Basilan, 27 in Maguindanao four in Sulu and one in Tawi-tawi. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

