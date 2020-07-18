Utilization rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 in Davao region is on “warning zone”

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 July) — The utilization level of beds for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients admitted at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City and Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte has already reached the “warning zone” as of Friday, the Department of Health in the Davao region said.

DOH-Davao assistant regional director Lenny Joy Rivera told reporters in a virtual press conference on Friday that bed capacity is considered in the “safe zone” when occupancy rate is from 1% to 30%, warning zone from 31% to 71%, and danger zone from 71% to 100%.

Based on the critical care utilization report of the region, she said there are 213 beds for “severe and critical” cases which have been occupied, while 229 are available, posting a utilization rate of 48.19%.

She added the utilization rate of beds for “severe” cases was already at 47.61%, reporting 190 occupied out of the 399 total beds.

For COVID-19 intensive care unit beds, she said 23 beds have been occupied while 20 beds are available both government hospitals, with a utilization rate of 57.5%

Rivera added out of the 353 total beds for COVID-19 isolation beds, 157 beds are still occupied and 196 are available, putting the utilization rate at 44.48%.

However, she said 71.73% of the total beds in COVID-189 or 33 beds have been occupied out of the 46 total beds.

Seven mechanical ventilators for COVID-19 patients have been used and 44 are available, she said.

“If we look at it, we are already in the ‘warning zone’ but right now what we are doing is, we will transfer patients who are mild confirmed cases from the ward to our TTMF (temporary treatment and monitoring facility). We have a new classification (for) every TTMF, and which patients would be transferred in every TTMF to decongest our ward beds,” she said.

According to Rivera, the city has 10 TTMF spread across the city: Davao Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Malagos; La Diva Inn; Alternative Learning System building; Queensland Motel; Rizal Memorial Colleges and its gymnasium; Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex; UP faculty and staff house; NCCC Dome; container vans donated by Emcor situated in Malagos; and Boy Scout of the Philippines Camp in Malagos.

But Rivera added that the region’s government hospitals have non-COVID ICU beds where patients who tested negative of COVID-19 are recuperating.

She said 220 non-COVID-19 ICU beds are occupied and 191 are available and 102 non-COVID-19 mechanical ventilators used and 133 available.

“Take note, if the patient is merely a suspect for COVID but he is severe or critical, he is put in COVID-ICU bed. But if he is negative, he will be transferred to ICU bed for non-COVID,” she said.

As of July 18, DOH-Davao has reported 912 total cases in the region, with 42 deaths and 496 recoveries. Of the total, 650 are in Davao City, 86 in Davao del Norte, 34 in Davao del Sur, 65 in Davao de Oro, 68 in Davao Oriental, and nine in Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)

