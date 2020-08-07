600 individuals flee clash between military, NPA in Bukidnon

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) – Around 600 individuals fled two sitios bordering Cabanglasan town in Bukidnon and Kapalong town in Davao del Norte after government troops clashed with suspected New People’s Army guerrillas on Friday last week.

Cabanglasan Mayor Renante Inocando, in an interview Friday with dxDB-Malaybalay said some evacuees stayed in Barangay Mandahikan, Cabanglasan and others at the municipal gymnasium.

Inocando, however, said the evacuees had returned to their homes on Monday.

He said one rebel was killed in the encounter with the 88th Infantry Battalion.

He said soldiers carrying the rebel’s body arrived in Cabanglasan three days after the encounter.

He added the fatality was a Lumad from Barangay Cawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon.

“We no longer had the body embalmed because it was already decomposing. We just injected it with formalin before turning it over to the local government of Cawayan,” Inocando told dxDB.

The mayor said the evacuees expressed fears and anxiety, but he assured the incident was isolated.

Also in an interview with dxDB on Friday, 88IB commander Lt Col Franklin Fabic identified the slain guerrilla as alias Dodong, reportedly a squad leader of the rebel group.

Fabic said his men recovered an M16 rifle, mobile phones, personal belongings and documents at the encounter site.

He said the rebels retreated towards Agusan del Sur. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

