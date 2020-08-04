75-year-old is 7th COVID-19 death in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 4 Aug) – A 75-year-old female resident from an uptown subdivision in Barangay Lumbia here died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center Tuesday morning.

She is the seventh person to die of COVID-19 in Cagayan de Oro since the pandemic began last March.

Dr. Joselito Mendoza, City Health Office epidemiologist, said the patient expired at the NMMC around 9:30 a.m.

Retuya said that the night before she was transferred from the Cagayan de Oro Medical Center where she was treated for cardiac problems.

He said the patient was already intubated when she arrived at the NMMC.

“She was swabbed for COVID-19 and the test came out positive,” Retuya said.

He said the body was placed inside two body bags to prevent infection, ready to be brought to Marawi City where she would be buried in Islamic tradition.

Lanao del Sur COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force focal person Shiela Ganda said a vehicle from the Lanao del Sur Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will bring the remains directly to the Maqbara public cemetery in Marawi for burial.

“The family cannot view the body. Only the medical team will be present to bury her,” Ganda said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

