8 motorcycle riders killed in ambush in Kabacan

KABACAN, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 29 August) – Eight motorcycle riders were killed in an ambush by still unidentified suspects on board a white pickup truck in Barangay Aringay, Kabacan, at around 12:10 p.m., on Saturday, Major Peter Pinalgan, Kabacan police chief said.

Pinalgan said the victims, who have yet to be identified, were on their way to the town center when at least five armed men fired bullets on them.

Based on the recovered spent bullets, Pinalgan said the suspects used high-powered long guns.

At least one of those ambushed survived the attack and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Pinalgan said the wounded victim might give them clues as to the motive and the identities of the suspects.

He said they have yet to determine if the attack is linked to a deep-seated rido or clan feud in Barangay Aringay.

Pinalgan denied reports posted on social media that the police was behind the killing.

“The Philippine National Police was not behind the attack. Kabacan PNP personnel just responded to the crime scene and conducted pursuit operations against the perpetrators,” he said.

He said they have yet to identify the victims because witnesses are not coming forward apparently fearing reprisal. (Malu Cadelina-Manar / MindaNews)

