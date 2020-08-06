Drivers, commuters required to wear face shields

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 06 August) — Starting August 15, drivers and commuters of public buses and jeepneys are required to wear face shields over their facemasks.

The Department of Transportation issued Memorandum Circular no. 2020-014 on August 3 implementing the mandatory use of face shields over facemasks by all drivers and passengers of public utility vehicles nationwide.

Citing health protocols, Transport Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs Artemio Tuazon said in a statement that “the use of face shields and masks reduces exposure to and emission of respiratory droplets considerably.”

Aminodin Guro, regional director for Northern Mindanao of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said they would be strict on the requirement that the face shield should cover the face and mouth.

Guro said drivers and operators would be fined P5,000 and face revocation of their franchise if they would not follow the new health guideline.

He said commuters who do not wear face shields over their facemasks would not be allowed to board public utility vehicles.

“It is now legal for drivers to deny a passenger a ride if the passenger does not wear a face shield and facemask,” he said.

The official said the directive prohibits the use of mobile phones or talking with fellow passengers while the vehicles are in motion.

He said the drivers can drop anytime passengers who violate these regulations. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments