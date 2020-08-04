Heavy downpour due to LPA triggers flash floods in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 05 August) — A heavy downpour spawned by a low pressure area (LPA) on Tuesday evening flooded some areas in Davao City, displacing hundreds of residents residing in flood-prone barangays along the Matina and Talomo rivers.

In a weather update released by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the local government immediately implemented a forced evacuation after it warned residents of possible flooding, street flooding, and landslide.

As of 10:37 p.m., 600 individuals were evacuated to the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bangkal while 100 individuals took shelter in the barangay hall of Barangay Talomo Proper.

Mayor Sara Duterte directed the City Health Office to distribute face masks to the evacuees as precautionary measure against coronavirus disease.

According to the CDRRMO, the Talomo District, Bunawan District, Agdao District, and Buhangin District experienced moderate to heavy rains while the rest of the city experienced cloudy skies with intermittently scattered rainshowers.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office dispatched its mobile kitchen to distribute food to residents affected by the flood. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

