HEIs in Davao City allowed to conduct exams on campuses

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Aug) – Higher educational institutions (HEIs) in Davao City will be permitted to conduct face-to-face examinations starting September 1, 2020, as the city government tries to bring some semblance of normalcy despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her Executive Order No. 47, Mayor Sara Duterte said the HEIs, including those in post-graduate courses, must maintain at least one-meter physical distancing between students while the classrooms or venues must accommodate not more than 50% of its capacity.

However, the mayor said the face-to-face instructions from kindergarten to post-graduate studies remain prohibited, directing all private and public educational institutions to implement “blended learning system” until the end of this year or for a possible extension until April 30, 2021.

She said that the schools may choose to pursue synchronous and asynchronous platform; offline through use of emails, messaging tools, USB flash drive; modular printed materials, television, radio broadcast; and other modes of instruction to serve the students.

The local chief executive added that face-to-face classroom instruction is permitted in schools where their students are housed in dormitories, with limited exposure to other people and, have regulated access to public areas, provided that they implement minimum public health standards such as wearing masks, maintaining one-meter physical distancing, avoiding activities that require physical contact, and ensuring only 50% of the venue is occupied.

She said Technical and Vocational Education and Training centers may conduct face-to-face training and competency assessment provided that minimum public health requirements are strictly implemented.

As of August 4, the Department of Health-Davao recorded a total of 1,405 cases, of whom 516 are active, 835 recovered, and 54 died.

Of the total cases, 934 are in Davao City, 111 in Davao de Oro, 150 in Davao del Norte, 64 in Davao del Sur, 33 in Davao Occidental, and 113 in Davao Oriental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

