Magnitude 5 quake’s epicenter: Kiblawan, Davao del Sur

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 31 August) – A Magnitude 5 earthquake jolted parts of southwestern Mindanao at 1:44 a.m. on Monday, with epicenter at seven kilometers southeast of Kiblawan in Davao del Sur, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its Earthquake Information No. 1.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Koronadal City and in the towns of Bansalan and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur; and Intensity 2 in the cities of Kidapawan and General Santos.

According to instrumental intensities, Phivolcs recorded Intensity 5 in Malungon, Sarangani; Intensity 4 in Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato; Intensity 3 in General Snatos City and in Alabel, Sarangani; and Intensity 2 in Kiamba, Sarangani

Phivolcs said it was expecting damages and aftershocks. .(MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments