Maguindanao town councilor killed in PDEA drug bust in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 August) — A councilor Northern Kabuntalan town in Maguindanao who is on the list of high-valued targets (HVT) of anti-narcotics operatives was killed in a buy-bust operation on Sunday afternoon.

Killed for allegedly resisting arrest was Councilor Jaymar Nandang of Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

Nandang “resisted and fought our operatives when we asked for his surrender after we confirmed his illegal activity. We had no choice but to fire at him first before he could hurt our team,” said Director Juvenal Azurin, chief of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Azurin said the buy-bust operation took place at around 1:40 p.m. in Purveyor Subdivision, Barangay Rosary Heights 11 in this city.

PDEA-BARMM was accompanied by law enforcement teams from Cotabato City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Station 2 policemen and elements from the Marine Batallion Landing Team 5.

Seized from Nandang were an estimated 20 grams of suspected shabu amounting to 136,000 pesos, a caliber .45 pistol, buy bust money and a mobile phone which is subject for tracing of his transactions..(Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments