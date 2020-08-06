Marawi Hall of Justice temporarily closed for anti-Covid disinfection

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 06 August) – The Hall of Justice in Marawi City has been ordered temporarily closed effective 3 p.m. on August 4 by the local Inter-Agency Task Force for disinfection after 13 employees of the Public Attorney’s Office were reported to have had come in close contact with a person who tested positive of Covid-19 based on a rapid diagnostic test.

The closure order was signed by Executive Judge Weneda GB Papandayan and coursed through City Health Office Dr. Ali Dalidig.

The 13 employees were placed on a 15-day home quarantine even if the test turned out to be a false positive, Dalidig said.

The Hall of Justice will reopen on Monday, August 10, and the employees who were not included in the 15-day quarantine may go back to work, he said.

Dalidig added the city government has required all drivers, dispatchers, conductors and passengers of all utility vehicles to use face shields and facemasks.

“A logbook is required for every vehicle and the passengers will register their names, addresses and contact numbers for contact tracing,” he said.

He said they will meet with the local IATF to assess whether there was already a local transmission.

Sheila Divnani Ganda, IATF focal person said that as of Aug. 5, Marawi and Lanao del Sur had 10 active Covid-19 cases and five deaths.

Ganda said that out of 188 total cases, 173 have fully recovered, 159 of whom were confined in community quarantine facilities and 19 at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

In Iligan City, Dra Cherlina Cañaveral , City Health Officer said that as of Aug. 5, the area had a total of 69 positive cases with 43 recoveries.

In Lanao del Norte, as of Aug. 3, a total of 126 confirmed cases were recorded, with 80 recoveries and one death, Dr. Teresa Reponte, Acting Provincial Health Officer said.

Reponte said the province had 45 active cases who were confined in the isolation and treatment facility at the Old Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

