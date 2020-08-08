Mayor Sara to employees: 20 pesos fine for every violation of basic health protocols

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 August) — Employees of the City Government of Davao should strictly observe basic health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the workplace or they will be fined 20 pesos for every violation, Mayor Sara Duterte said.

During her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday, Duterte expressed her frustration over the low compliance of several workers to basic health protocols such as wearing of a mask and physical distancing.

Duterte said the city government has around 12,000 workers.

“My anger with people will no longer go away, most especially government employees who should be the ones to show the general public on the correct things to do. So, we discussed with city government employees about the fine and establishment of monitoring from different offices to check on the compliance of the City Government employees to wearing of a mask, distancing, and handwashing,” she said.

She added that she compiled photos of workers caught in the act of violating the protocols and shared them with the city’s Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) for action.

Duterte admitted having lost her cool at one point when she chanced upon an employee who was not wearing a mask while walking down the hallway of the City Hall of Davao.

“There was an incident last week or this week when I shouted at one employee of the City Hall. He was walking in the hallway without a mask. I don’t know him but I shouted at him,” she said.

Duterte said the fines collected would be donated to the association run by the workers.

“Because there are so many of them, the collection of fines will reach thousands a day,” she said in jest.

The mayor did not specify as to when the penalty would take effect but she said she had already asked to look for a legal basis for its implementation after seeing several employees violating the protocols. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

