NCCC Mall VP’s ‘The Dome’ now ready as reserve COVID-19 center

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Aug) – The Lim family, who owns the New City Commercial Corporation group of malls, turned over the 1,250-square meter “The Dome” of NCCC Mall VP to the city government of Davao to be used as a reserve coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine facility.

NCCC Malls president Sharlene Faye A. Lim said that the facility would be opened as an additional holding area for patients when the need arises, as its contribution in helping manage the COVID-19 situation in the city.

All safety protocols are strictly followed and implemented, such as regular sanitization before and after operating hours at the mall and its perimeter, to protect the well-being of the customers, Lim assured.

The facility, including its designated parking spaces, has been fenced off.

She said the Department of Health-Davao will provide doctors, nurses, and the overall system in handling the operation while the local government will be in-charge of all non-medical personnel, food and supplies, utilities, security, and police.

Erected at the parking area of the NCCC Mall VP, the reserve COVID-19 facility – equipped with nurses’ stations, doctors’ work area, and an administration office – could accommodate up to 78 patients.

Last May 7, Thea S. Padua, the company’s public relations manager, said the construction of the 15-meter tall structure began in the third quarter of 2019. The Lim family acquired the mall, which was previously Victoria Plaza, on March 12, 2019, at an undisclosed amount.

She said the “The Dome” was originally intended to serve as another function hall and convention center in the city, with a capacity of around 3,000 for standing guests and 600 guests with tables. Also, 124 booths can be installed inside it.

Section 17 of Executive Order No. 47, released on Tuesday, provides that the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) would be the primary hospital for suspects and confirmed COVID-19 patients while other public and private hospitals, including temporary treatment and monitoring facilities prepared by the city government of Davao, should receive patients referred to them by SPMC.

It added that private hospitals are directed to ensure support to SPMC by refusing admission of suspects and confirmed positive COVID-19 patients; preparing for possibility of being designated as COVID-19 hospital; admitting 10% or more indigent patients to decongest SPMC and allow more space therein; avoiding referring non-COVID-19 patients to SPMC; and allowing admission of non-COVID-19 patients.

Private birthing facilities are also told to admit indigent normal spontaneous delivery patients, the order provides. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments