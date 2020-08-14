School teacher who attended wedding, mass succumbs to virus in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 August) – A 61-year-old public school teacher in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat who was due to retire next year died Thursday morning from the 2019 coronavirus disease, Isulan Mayor Maritess Pallasigue said.

“Her remains had been cremated Thursday night,” Pallasigue said in a phone interview.

The teacher had complained of fever and mild cough. On Sunday, she was rushed by relatives to a hospital where she underwent swab testing for the virus and turned out positive for it.

Pallasigue said the teacher attended a wedding last Saturday and a mass on Sunday at the town’s main church before she was brought to a hospital.

Aside from her husband, the teacher had close contacts with fellow teachers, relatives and neighbors prior to her hospitalization, the mayor said.

The official said 65 teachers who had close contact with the patient and her husband, who is a school principal, are now undergoing quarantine. Four of them tested positive based on the rapid tests conducted by the town health office.

She added the town health office was awaiting the swab test result of the teacher’s husband.

One of the teacher’s daughters, a pharmacist working in a government hospital, was infected by the contagious disease.

Pallasigue said three residential compounds in a purok in Isulan have been placed under lockdown while contact tracing would continue to ensure no local transmission could occur.

“The situation is under control. All persons with whom the teacher had contact with have been traced,” she said.

She also appealed to all who may have had close contact with any of the late teacher’s family members and relatives to see the town health office.

As of Aug. 14, three persons have died due to Covid-19 in Sultan Kudarat province. The two others came from Tacurong City and Lambayong town. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

