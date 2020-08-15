Smell of burnt flesh and swarm of flies lead to discovery of four charred bodies

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 15 August) — The smell of burnt flesh and a swarm of flies led to the discovery Saturday of four charred bodies inside a residence that was burned down last Wednesday.

Barangay 22 chair Eldo Casiño said they decided to investigate again the abandoned residence owned by a certain Ador and Juliet Ayagud in their village after neighbors complained of foul smell and flies.

Together with Bureau of Fire Protection personel, Casiño and several barangay tanods went back to the fire scene Saturday morning.

Casiño said they found the charred bodies in the rubble of the bungalow.

“The house owner never told us that some persons were still missing during the incident,” Casiño said.

He said the BFP investigators have summoned the house owner to shed light on the identities of the bodies found in his residence. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

