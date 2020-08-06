Work at Bukidnon provincial capitol suspended

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 06 August) – Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria R. Zubiri Jr. has indefinitely suspended work in all offices at the capitol effective Thursday afternoon, Aug. 6, two days after ordering the conduct of swab tests for Covid-19 for all provincial government employees.

Zubiri’s memorandum, which was posted on Facebook, did not specify the reason for the suspension of work.

But word spread on social media that at least one provincial government employee tested positive of Covid-19.

The provincial government has 3,682 employees including job orders.

On Tuesday, Zubiri told the Provincial Human Resource Management Office to schedule the swab tests and the Provincial Budget Office to allocate the fund for it.

The governor issued the order for swab testing during a meeting with all department heads.

As of Aug. 3, Bukidnon had recorded 93 positive Covid-19 cases, 43 of whom had recovered.

Zubiri said during Tuesday’s meeting that most of the cases were returning residents from Manila. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

