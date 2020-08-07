Work suspension at Bukidnon capitol due to confirmed Covid case

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) – The provincial government of Bukidnon has confirmed that Gov. Jose Maria R. Zubiri Jr. ordered an indefinite suspension of work at the capitol after an employee tested positive of Covid-19 based on a swab or RT-PCR test done on Monday.

Zubiri issued memorandum 591-2020 dated Aug. 6 ordering the suspension, which took effect on the same day, but did not cite the reason for it.

Capitol identified the patient as a married 42-year old female from Casisang, the barangay in Malaybalay with the biggest population.

She was taken to the Northern Mindanao Wellness and Reintegration Center in Casisang for further examination.

Capitol said the patient was asymptomatic, and her family members and officemates have been placed under quarantine.

The suspension came two days after Zubiri ordered the conduct of swab tests for all provincial government employees.

The provincial government has 3,682 employees including job orders. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

