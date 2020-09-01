1 dead, 3 children still missing in drowning incident

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao ( MindaNews / 27 September) – A child died, one survived while three others remain missing as of 7 p.m. in a drowning incident in Simuay River, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Sunday.

Police Major Julhamin Asdani, town police chief said they received a report at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday about the drowning incident, prompting their team and the local disaster office to act immediately.

Asdani said four of the five are female, their ages ranging from five to 11.

Initial investigation revealed that the victims were last seen playing in the riverside at around 3 p.m.

Municipal Administrator Banjo Mampon said the body of one of the five, a female, had been recovered. Residents in the area reported one of the five survived .(Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

