10.5 billion peso Bayanihan Grant for Mindanao: how much did your town, city or province get and how did they spend the money?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 September ) – Want to know how much money your city, town and province received from the Bayanihan Grant? And how did they spend the millions of pesos intended to be “exclusively used for … COVID-19-related programs, projects, activities (PPAs) and expenses.”

Mindanao’s 27 provinces, 33 cities and 422 towns received a total of 10.5 billion pesos out of a total of 37.02 billion pesos nationwide for the Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM) and Bayanihan Grant to Provinces (BGP), a one-time assistance to the local government units (LGUs) provided under

Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan Heal as One Act to allow them to quickly respond to the public health crisis.

Residents are supposed to know where the money went because the mayors and governors are mandated to prepare a “monthly report on fund utilization and status of implementation of the PPAs” using a format prescribed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under Local Budget Circulars 125 for cities and municipalities and 126 for provinces.

The local chief executives are also mandated to “post the accumulated reports” on the local government unit’s website and in “at least three conspicuous public places in the locality at the end of every month.”

The BGCM is equivalent to one-month FY 2020 Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) share of the cities and municipalities and is intended to “boost their capacity in immediately responding to the COVID-19 emergency.”

The BGP on the other hand is equivalent to one half of one-month FY 2020 IRA of the provinces and is intended to be used “as augmentation to the funding requirements for the operation of provincial, district, and other local hospitals operated by the provincial government, and maintenance of duly established provincial checkpoints related to COVID-19, in support to the on-going efforts of the Government to respond to the crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The IRA is the annual share of local government units from national internal revenue taxes. The formula for computation takes into account the LGU’s population (50%), land (25%) and equal sharing (25%) so LGUs with a bigger population and land area get a bigger share of the IRA pie.

Among Mindanao’s 27 provinces, Bukidnon received the biggest chunk of the BGCP at 125.2 million pesos, followed by Lanao del Sur with 117.9-M and North Cotabato with 116.7-M and Camiguin got the smallest share at 23.6-M. (see complete list below)

Among the 33 cities, Davao topped with 462-M pesos followed by Zamboanga with 263.8-M and Cagayan de Oro with 156.3-M and El Salvador at the bottom with 35.8-M. (see complete list below)

“Exclusively used”



According to the DBM’s Local Budget Circular No. 125, the BGCM is to be “exclusively used” for the following COVID-19-related programs, projects, activities, and expenses, subject to existing procurement, budgeting, accounting and auditing rules and regulations:

Procurement of personal protective equipment Procurement of equipment, reagents, and kits for COVID-19 testing; Procurement of medicines and vitamins; Procurement of hospital equipment and supplies; Procurement of disinfectants, sprayers, disinfection tents and other disinfecting supplies and misting equipment; Food, transportation (including fuel), and accommodation expenses of medical personnel and other LGU personnel directly involved in the implementation of COVID-19-related programs, projects, and activities (PPAs) Food assistance and other relief goods for affected households Expenses for the construction/repair/lease/rental of additional space/building to accommodate COVID-19 patients and persons under monitoring/investigation; Expenses for the operation of stand-alone/mobile testing laboratory Expenses for the purchase/rental of tents for temporary shelters of the homeless; Expenses for training of personnel in the conduct of COVID-19 testing and other related trainings; and Other necessary COVID-19-related PPAs and expenses.

The BGP, according to Local Budget Circular 126, is intended to “augment the funding requirements for the operation of provincial, district, and other local hospitals operated by the provincial government, for COVID-19-related P/A/Ps and expenses” such as procurement of items 1 to 5 as listed under the BGCM.

It is also to be used for “food, transportation (including fuel), and accommodation expenses of medical/health workers and other personnel of the provincial, district, and other local hospitals operated by the provincial government; expenses for the construction/repair/lease/rental of additional space/building to accommodate COVID-19 patients and persons under monitoring/investigation; expenses for training of medical/health personnel of the provincial, district, and other local hospitals operated by the provincial government relative to the conduct of COVID-19 testing and other related trainings; and other necessary COVID-19-related P/A/Ps and expenses of the provincial, district, and other local hospitals operated by the provincial government.

The BGP is also to be used for the operation and maintenance of duly established provincial checkpoints related to COVID-19, such as provision of foods, medicines/vitamins, personal protective equipment, and disinfecting supplies for the exclusive use of provincial government employees and personnel concerned, including those hired under Contract of Service and Job Order schemes but the circular reiterated that the use of the BGP for this purpose “shall augment, and not duplicate, the funds allocated for National Government agencies like the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among others. “

Monthly reports



The DBM’s circulars also mandated the governors and mayors to send a written notice when they have posted on their websites their BGCM and BGP utilitization reports on their website, to the DBM, House of House of Representatives, Senate of the Philippines, House Committee on Appropriations, Senate Committee on Finance, and other offices where the submission of reports is required under existing laws, rules, and regulations.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado in a letter circular on July 10 noted there is a “relatively low utilization rate” of the Bayanihan Grant and reminded mayors and governors to expedite the utilization of their respective allocations from the Bayanihan Grant; “efficiently identify and implement P/A/Ps that are responsive in addressing the COVID-19 situation in the LGU” and strictly comply with the posting and reporting requirements.

Moreover, it has been noted that there is a low number of LGUs that send a written notice to the DBM regarding the posting of their monthly reports.

Aside from the DBM’s mandate, President Rodrigo Duterte on August 24 said funds released to deal with COVID-19 should all be accounted for. “Huwag kayong mag-alala lahat ng pera diyan nagastos dito sa away ng COVID ay maa-account (Do not worry. All the money spent in the fight against COVID will be accounted for). I will hold myself responsible for this sole and solemn duty of answering for and in behalf of the Executive department of all the funds that were spent in the fight against COVID,” he said.

Only seven of 27 provinces and eight of 33 cities have posted their Bayanihan fund utilization report on their websites as of 11p.m. on September 3. (see other story)

Bayanihan Grant for Provinces

The Bayanihan Grant for Provinces is 6.2 billion pesos (6,197,287,773 pesos) for all 81 provinces. For Mindanao’s 27 provinces, the total amount received is 1.8 billion pesos (1,862,791,780 pesos) or 30.05% of the national total. The BGP is equivalent to half a month IRA share.

BAYANIHAN GRANT FOR MINDANAO PROVINCES

Amounts represent half a month’s IRA share

Source: Department of Budget and Management



No. PROVINCE BAYANIHAN GRANT (in PhP) 1. Bukidnon 125,220,588 2 Lanao del Sur 117,976,609 3. North Cotabato 116,698,482 4. Maguindanao 101,081,053 5. Zamboanga del Norte 93,935,198 6, Agusan del Sur 94,455,333 7. Zamboanga del Sur 80,525,484 8. Sultan Kudarat 76,242,830 9. Misamis Oriental 69,010,990 10. Sulu 61,860,250 11. Lanao del Norte 60,163,452 12. Davao de Oro 69,544,500 13. Zamboanga Sibugay 61,296,195 14. South Cotabato 74,051,810 15. Surigao del Sur 65,967,829 16. Davao Oriental 68,205,631 17. Sarangani 57,741,417 18. Tawi-tawi 50,818,686 19. Surigao del Norte 47,617,664 20. Davao del Norte 75,627,217 21. Davao del Sur 54,390,984 22. Misamis Occidental 52,651,420 23. Agusan del Norte 46,056,996 24. Basilan 47,767,193 25. Davao Occidental 41,327,787 26. Dinagat Islands 28,951,533 27. Camiguin 23,604,649



Bayanihan Grant for Cities

The Bayanihan Grant for Cities is 12.4 billion pesos (12,437,657,222) for all 145 cities. For Mindanao’s 33 cities, the total amount received is 3.14 billion pesos (3,141,427,792 pesos) or 25.3% of the national total. The Bayanihan Grant for Cities is equivalent to one month IRA share.

BAYANIHAN GRANT FOR MINDANAO CITIES

Amounts represent a month’s IRA share

Source: Department of Budget and Management

No. CITY BAYANIHAN GRANT (in PhP) 1 Davao 462,047,664 2 Zamboanga 263,816,273 3 Cagayan de Oro 156,283,838 4 General Santos 150,298,788 5 Iligan 137,604,081 6 Butuan 137,021,260 7 Malaybalay 124,538,952 8 Valencia 97,046,870 9 Mati 94,093,447 10 Bayugan 91,505,899 11 Gingoog 85,212,650 12 Pagadian 81,438,955 13 Cotabato 80,550,604 14 Tagum 76,069,243 15 Kidapawan 70,921,677 16 Koronadal 69,720,979 17 Digos 69,682,026 18 Panabo 69,139,371 19 Dapitan 64,721,661 20 Surigao 64,060,661 21 Bislig 61,899,682 22 Island Garden City of Samal 60,932,715 23 Dipolog 60,193,212 24 Marawi 58,765,509 25 Cabadbaran 57,091,162 26 Ozamiz 56,225,838 27 Isabela 56,095,135 28 Tandag 52,948,575 29 Lamitan 52,780,109 30 Oroquieta 50,857,748 31 Tacurong 48,330,974 32 Tangub 43,733,090 33 El Salvador 35,799,144



Bayanihan Grant for Municipalities

The Bayanihan Grant for Municipalities is 18.4 billion pesos (18,386,102,024 pesos) for all 1,489 towns nationwide. For Mindanao’s 422 towns, the total amount received is 5.5 billion pesos (5,502,509,703) or 29.9% of the national total. (see separate list). The Bayanihan Grant for Municipalities is equivalent to one month IRA share.

The BGCM and BGP are to be used by the LGUs for the duration of the state of calamity declared by the President by virtue of Proclamation No. 929 on March 16, 2020. Unutilized funds after its lifting shall revert to the National Treasury. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

