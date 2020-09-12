12 y.o. girl, 61 y.o. grandma missing in S. Kudarat floods, landslides

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 Sep) – A 12-year-old girl and a 61-year-old grandmother went missing when big waves brought about by strong winds and floodwaters from the mountains collided in the poblacion area of the municipality of Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat province Tuesday evening.

Palimbang Mayor Joenime B. Kapina said over telephone that the strong waves and winds and the incessant rain started around 2 p.m. Tuesday until evening.

The mayor said he immediately announced a red alert status among his constituents.

Disaster struck around 9 p.m. when flood waters from the mountains and the big waves from the sea collided, resulting in landslides and floods, the mayor said.

He said at last 25 houses were destroyed and a bridge in the poblacion area was destroyed.

Kapina said most affected area is Sitio Kampo Muslim. There were also landslides in Barangay Langali and Medol.

More rains Wednesday afternoon reportedly hampered rescuers’ efforts to help victims.

The mayor has called for an emergency meeting with municipal officials tonight. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

